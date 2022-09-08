Realme C30s Entry-Level Phone To Rival Redmi A1; Launch Date & Key Specifications News oi-Rohit Arora

The sub-8K smartphone market is slowly picking up some pace. After Redmi, Realme has now announced the launch date of its upcoming entry-level C-series smartphone. The new Realme C30s handset will arrive on September 14 and is expected to offer some notable features that should enhance the smartphone user experience of budget users.

The second smartphone in the Realme C30 line-up, the C30s will flaunt a 6.5-inch 720p resolution display with a dew-drop notch design. The screen used produces 16.7 million colors and offers an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, which should offer a decent viewing experience.

The entry-level handset will be powered by a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell that should easily deliver two-day battery life on one full charge, thanks to HD+ resolution. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm audio jack and comes with a Type-C charging port. The Realme C30s will come with 10W charging support.

The entry-level Realme C30s flaunts a sleek design with flat edges and will be available in two color options- black and blue. As for security, the budget handset will boast a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme hasn't shared any details on the underlying chipset, RAM, and storage options for the entry-level handset.

Realme C30s Vs redmi A1

Going by the specs of the upcoming Realme C30s, the smartphone will compete with the newly launched Redmi A1. Priced at Rs. 6,499 for the lone 2GB+32GB variant, the Redmi A1 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display and also packs a 5,000mAh battery cell.

The handset is powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and handles multitasking with LPDDR4X RAM. For the cameras, the Redmi A1 houses an 8MP dual AI camera and a 5MP front camera. The handset runs on the Android 12 Go edition.

It will be interesting to see how Realme positions the C30s as it has to fight the Redmi A1. We expect the Realme C30s to cost less than Rs. 7,000 in the Indian market. The Redmi A1 goes on sale tomorrow, i.e. 9th September, at 4:00 PM across Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon.in, and all retail partners.

Moreover, if you are eying a budget handset, you can also check out the Realme C33. The budget handset flaunts a massive 50MP AI camera and has a slim portfolio despite packing a big 5,000mAh battery cell. It is powered by the entry-level Unisoc T612 CPU and has 3GB/4GB RAM to handle multitasking. The storage option built-in is 32GB/ 64GB.

The handset ships with Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top and flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution. A major highlight of the Realme C33 is its 50MP AI Camera.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme C33 comes in two variants. The C33's base model has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the top model will ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an asking price of Rs. 9,999.

