Realme C30s First Product Renders Out; Check Key Specifications

Last week we informed you about Realme's upcoming entry-level smartphone- the C30s. Now just two days before the official launch of the sub-10K handset, we have some exclusive product renders to share with you along with some key information about the device's design and display. The Realme C30s will be available in two colors- Black and Blue with an anti-slip design, thanks to the 'Micro-texture' back panel.

The textured back can be seen in the exclusive product shots we have sourced. The above picture reveals the handset in the blue color and it looks quite aesthetic with its minimally designed rear with a mono lens setup accompanied by a single LED flashlight. The camera system comprises an 8MP AI camera.

The second picture reveals the sleek chassis of the handset and the physical buttons such as the volume rockers and side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The budget smartphone is touted to be the only handset in its category with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which ideally offers better performance than the in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Moving on, the Realme C30s will come with a large 6.5inch HD+ display with a mini-drop display. The display will offer an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 400nits. We expect the Realme C30s to ship with Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top.

The second smartphone in the Realme C30 line-up, the C30s will be powered by a beefier 5,000mAh battery cell that should easily deliver two-day battery life on one full charge. The smartphone will also come equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and will feature a Type-C charging port. The Realme C30s will come with 10W charging support. The Realme C30s is set to launch on September 14 in India at 12 noon.

Looking at the spec sheet, the Realme C30s will fight the newly launched Redmi A1. The Redmi A1 costs Rs. 6,499 (2GB+32GB) and sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The budget Redmi device also packs a 5,000mAh battery cell and comes powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The Redmi A1 houses an 8MP dual AI camera and a 5MP front camera. The handset runs on the Android 12 Go edition.

While both the devices look decent on paper as per their entry-level price, it will be interesting to see which one wins the game in real-world tests.

