Realme C33 Budget Smartphone Launched With 50MP Camera: Check Price & Specs News oi-Rohit Arora

It's raining budget smartphones in India. Today, arch-rivals Realme and Redmi have launched a total of four entry-level smartphones in India. While Redmi has launched a super affordable Redmi A1 handset and two Redmi 11-series devices, Realme has brought its latest C-series budget handset. The all-new Realme C33 flaunts a massive 50MP AI camera and has a slim portfolio despite packing a big 5,000mAh battery cell.

Should you consider it a worthy budget handset? Let's find out.

Realme C33 Budget Phone: Full Specifications And Features

The Realme C33 is powered by the entry-level Unisoc T612 CPU. The octa-core Unisoc chipset is accompanied by 3GB/4GB RAM to handle multitasking. The storage option built-in is 32GB/ 64GB. It also has external microSD support for additional storage requirements. The Realme C33 ships with Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top.

Up front, the Realme C33 employs a big 6.5-inch display. This IPS LCD panel comes with an HD+ resolution of 720p. The refresh rate offered by this panel is 60Hz. It has a dot notch which is a storehouse of a 5MP selfie camera. The same sensor also doubles up for video calls.

At the rear, the Realme C33 has a 50MP AI Camera. This is one of the first few Android phones that retail under Rs. 10,000 and offers this massive main camera sensor. The camera is one of the biggest highlights of the Realme C33 besides the slim flat-edge design. Speaking of which, the C33 measures just 8.3 mm in thickness and offers a good grip.

The phone's spec sheet is completed by a 5,000 mAh battery unit which Realme claims can deliver around 37 days of standby on a single charge. The device also has a battery power-saving mode with which users get to use WhatsApp for up to 1.2 hours and listen to Spotify for up to 4.1 hours when there's just five per cent battery remaining.

Realme C33 India Price And Sale

Realme has launched two different variants of the Realme C33 in India. The C33's base model has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the top model will ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with an asking price of Rs. 9,999. You get to choose from Night Sea, Sand Gold, and Aqua Blue shades.

While the Realme C33 uses an entry-level chipset, the overall package seems pretty decent for its price. The massive battery and 50MP camera are undoubtedly the highlights of the new handset. We will soon bring our comprehensive review of the Realme C33 to shed more light on its performance as a budget Android phone in 2022.

