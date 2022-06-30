Realme GT Neo 3 ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Limited Edition Smartphone Set To Launch On July 7 News oi-Rohit Arora

Realme has officially confirmed the launch date of another special edition variant of its value-flagship smartphone GT Neo 3. The new smartphone 'Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder' has been designed in collaboration with Marvel Studios and will be unveiled on July 7, 2022, to celebrate the release of Marvel's next big flick in India.

Notably, this edition joins the 'Naruto' edition of the GT Neo 3, which was introduced in China for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,500 in Indian rupees).

"The power and speed that Thor carries resonate perfectly with our realme GT NEO 3 150W, and therefore, we are bringing a realme GT NEO 3 150W thor love and thunder limited edition on July 7, 2022, for all realme fans and Thor worshippers," said Realme in an official statement.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love And Thunder Specifications & Features

Realme has a history of releasing special edition devices. The Realme X Spider-Man Edition was the company's first limited edition product in collaboration with the Marvel franchisee. Carrying the tradition further, the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor edition handset celebrates the release of the upcoming Marvel movie on the demigod 'Thor' and should make for a good collectable device for Thor and Marvel fans in the country.

While there will be no change in the underlying hardware, the GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition will bring some specially designed themes, wallpapers and unique design changes to please the Thor fan base. Similar to the regular variant, the new Marvel edition GT Neo 3 will also offer 150W fast-charging and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The handset will most likely come in the lone 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option.

The Realme GT Neo 3 flaunts a 6.7-inch flat FHD+ AMOLED panel with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 94.2% and a peak brightness of 1000nits. It is a 10-bit panel capable of producing 1.07 billion colors with a color accuracy rating- of JNCD ≈ 0.4.

The Realme GT Neo 3 has a triple-lens camera system featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS-enabled sensor, an 8MP 119-degree wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The hefty 150W fast-charger refuelled the device's 4,500mAh battery from flat to 100% in just 17-minutes. Our comprehensive review will give you more insights into the smartphone's day-to-day performance.

