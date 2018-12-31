Realme to foray in offline retail stores in India from 2019

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has made an entry in the market this year itself. The Oppo's former subsidiary had introduced around five smartphones this year with the most recent being the Realme U1. All of the Realme smartphones have comes with an affordable price tag and have received good response from the masses. The Realme smartphones were available via online stores until now, however, this now changes.

While the Realme smartphones were available until now on online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, the company has announced that it will foray into the offline smartphones sale as well. Realme has joined hands with the Reliance Digital and MyJio stores to offer its smartphones via offline retail stores. Now, users will not need to depend on online stores to purchase any desired Realme smartphone.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said, "Realme as a young brand is committed to delivering the best consumer experience to our customers. Strengthening our commitment, we are expanding our footprints to meet the rapidly growing customer demands. With the new offline store, we are extending our sales channels reaching out to our offline customers in every region. This is the extension of our sales strategy and the ultimate target of 'Realme for Every Indian".

Realme will begin with ten cities across the country in January 2019 and will eventually add up 50 cities every quarter. With the city expansion of the outlets, Realme is said to establish around 20,000 outlets throughout the country. The retail outlets will deal with all the smartphone models which Realme had introduced this year and is expected to bring in the future.