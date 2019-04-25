Realme to open its first ever pop-up store in India on April 27 News oi-Karan Sharma Realme is all set to launch its first ever pop-up store in India on April 27, in New Delhi. All you need to know about the new store.

Oppo's sub-brand Realme which is one of the emerging smartphone brands in India will be setting up its first ever pop-up store on April 27 in Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi. The store will give Realme fans an exclusive chance to experience and purchase the realme 3 Pro before the phone's first sale on April 29. Registration will be open on www.realme.com till April 27.

The first ever Realme pop up store brings in enough and many reasons to celebrate:

Freebies for everyone - Fans can register on www.realme.com till April 27, to stand eligible for freebies at the pop-up store, on April 27, 4:30 PM onwards.

Free Avengers: Endgame tickets - First 200 fans in the queue at the pop-up store will also get free movie tickets for an eagerly awaited movie, 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Win Realme 3 Pro - Apart from exclusive hands-on of Realme 3 Pro, fans will also get a chance to win the flagship device.

Celebrate, rejoice, eat - Fans visiting the pop-up store at Pacific Mall, stand a chance to win coupons for savouring delicacies at the mall

Realme backpack - Get free Realme backpack on prebooking of Realme 3 Pro at the pop-up store.

Before the sales start online, the fans and the general public can buy the phone the exclusive pop-up store in New Delhi on 27 April 2019.

Realme 3 Pro, the brand's latest flagship, is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, clubbed with 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB of storage. The smartphone is fueled by a 4045mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 flash charge. Realme 3 Pro also supports Sony IMX 519 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera for more distinctive and detailed pictures.

Realme 3 Pro comes in 2 variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at 13,999 and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at INR 16,999 in 3 exquisite colors, Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple. The phone will go on sale at Flipkart and Realme at 12 noon on April 29, 2019.