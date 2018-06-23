Reddit introduces a dedicated ‘News’ tab for iOS Beta platform

Reddit has begun releasing its dedicated "news" tab for iOS app beta version. The news-related feature made its way to some users of its iOS app after some initial testing. Reddit took it to its official post to announce that the company wanted to deliver news on its own dedicated space on the site. This is expected to make it easy for the users to find the news on its platform. The announcement made by the company said that "The News tab offers a home for content that the community surfaces from a group of subreddits that frequently share and engage with the news".

In order to recognize what content is best suited for news, Reddit mentions that it can identify the subreddits which are engaging with news related content mostly. The company made a list of approximately 1,000 domains from the publishers who focus majorly on news, among these subreddits. The list was also used to help the surface the communities where news was being discussed on a regular basis.

In addition to this, Reddit has also released an additional set of requirements for the communities which are featured in the News tab. The communities will now need to have active moderation, follow the Reddit content policies along with guidelines that are expected to be healthy for the communities. Apart from this, the communities will now also need to post the title accurately to reflect the article title.

The News section on the Reddit iOS app could be located on the Reddit iOS app on the left of "Home" and "Popular" tab. The News tab content is further divided into a set of common news topics such as science, politics, and sports. Users will also be able to see the option wherein they can customize their News tab by choosing the topics or subtopics that interests them the most.

A user can choose from a wide range of communities including business, entertainment, tech news, science, sports, and gaming etc. After the users have selected their interests, the tab will then automatically arrange the posts by category, which will help the users to filter news as per their interest. The feature is currently available only for the iOS users, however, there is no information as to when this feature will make its way to the Android platform.