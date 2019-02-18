Reddit user clicks breathtaking image of Moon like never before

If you ever tried to see the moon in detail, the latest 81MP image would be the best option. The new image was taken by a Californian stargazer and shared on Reddit, where it caught everyone's attention and stayed at the top of r/space with 1,48,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

The photo comes just a few days after NASA announced that it will never leave space unoccupied again and use Moon as the gateway to exploring other extraterrestrial bodies.

"When we go to the moon (next time), we're going to stay," said Bridenstine, Chief of NASA, according to Space.com. "So, we're not going back to the moon to leave flags and footprints and then not go back for another 50 years. We're going to go sustainably... to stay. With landers and robots and rovers - and humans."

The image was taken using an Orion XT10 telescope, a Skywatcher EQ6-R Pro mount and two cameras: a Sony A7II and a ZWO ASI224MC. The photographer told Forbes that the bright side of the Moon was processed separately and 25 tiles were merged together using Photoshop.

"What inspires me about space is the infinite possibilities. Each little pocket of the night sky has so much vast beauty it's incomprehensible," he said.

Besides, NASA has announced that it will send humans back on the Moon by 2028, but this time to stay for longer durations.

