ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Reddit user clicks breathtaking image of Moon like never before

This could be one of the best images of the Moon ever clicked.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    If you ever tried to see the moon in detail, the latest 81MP image would be the best option. The new image was taken by a Californian stargazer and shared on Reddit, where it caught everyone's attention and stayed at the top of r/space with 1,48,000 upvotes and 3,400 comments.

    Reddit user clicks breathtaking image of Moon like never before

     

    The photo comes just a few days after NASA announced that it will never leave space unoccupied again and use Moon as the gateway to exploring other extraterrestrial bodies.
    "When we go to the moon (next time), we're going to stay," said Bridenstine, Chief of NASA, according to Space.com. "So, we're not going back to the moon to leave flags and footprints and then not go back for another 50 years. We're going to go sustainably... to stay. With landers and robots and rovers - and humans."

    The image was taken using an Orion XT10 telescope, a Skywatcher EQ6-R Pro mount and two cameras: a Sony A7II and a ZWO ASI224MC. The photographer told Forbes that the bright side of the Moon was processed separately and 25 tiles were merged together using Photoshop.

    "What inspires me about space is the infinite possibilities. Each little pocket of the night sky has so much vast beauty it's incomprehensible," he said.

    Besides, NASA has announced that it will send humans back on the Moon by 2028, but this time to stay for longer durations.

    "This time, when we go to the Moon, we're actually going to stay," Bridenstine said. "We're not going to leave flags and footprints and then come home, to not go back for another 50 years."

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue