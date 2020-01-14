Mandatory Drone Registration Date In India Extended Till January 31 News oi-Karan Sharma

On January 13, Aviation Ministry of India announced that all the drone operators have time till January 31 to register their drones. The government has taken this step after the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone attack. The announcement also confirmed that this is a mandatory rule and one who fails to register their drone will face the consequences under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act.

Major General Soleimani, was the head of Iran's elite al-Quds force. He was killed by a US military drone which has started firing missiles at his convoy at Baghdad International Airport.

"In order to facilitate the identification of civil drones and drone operators, a one-time opportunity for voluntary disclosure of such drones and drone operators is being provided... All persons in possession of drones are required to complete the process (of online registration) by January 31, 2020," reads the ministry notice.

According to Ankit Mehta co-chair of a FICCI committee, the number of illegal drones in India is about 50,000 to 60,000.

How To Register Your Drone

First, you need to head to the Digital Sky Portal and click on "GO TO DRONE ENLISTMENT SITE"

Now, you can see a page with numbers of rules and regulation which you should have to read before registering you're done.

Scroll down and click on the option of "Enlist My Drone"

Now, you have to fill all the necessary information about yourself including, the full name of company name, e-mail address, mobile number, password as per your wish.

Once you are done will all this check the 'I'm not a robot' and click on generate OTP.

You will receive the OTP on the number which you have provided on the form.

Enter the OTP and you are all set to go.

Once the drone gets registered on the online portal, the operator will receive an Operator Acknowledgment Number (OAN). Each drone which is registered under the operator's profile will receive a Drone Acknowledgement Number.

