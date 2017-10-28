Reliance ADAG join hands with Tata Sky for migration of services

As we reported earlier that Reliance ADAG will shut its DTH arm business Reliance Digital TV with effect from November 18, as its DTH license expires but now according to some media reports the company has already tied up with Tata Sky for migration of services at no additional cost.

Reliance Digital TV informs its customers that due to the expiry of our license we will be shutting down our DTH services across India wef 18 November. Customers are advised to make alternative arrangements to keep watching their favorite TV channels. We regret the inconvenience caused," Reliance TV said in a notice.

Currently, Reliance has 1.3 million active users out of 5 million subcribers.

However, there is no official confirmation by the company yet about this new partnership. But the report said that Reliance Digital is informing its subscribers to contact the designated number of give a missed for the new service provider.

Meanwhile, RCom recently said that it has decided to adopt a 4G focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business.

The company said that "As already announced on 1st October 2017, RCOM has decided to adopt a 4G focussed strategy for profitable growth of its wireless business. Accordingly, RCOM will be optimizing its 2G and 3G footprint, and related infrastructure and human resources, with effect from 30 November 2017."

"The Company's 4G-led strategy will be executed, as at present, on the back of capital-light access to India's most extensive 4G mobile network, through already operational spectrum-sharing and ICR arrangements with Reliance Jio, the company further said.