    Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Partners With Microsoft To Launch Cloud Data Centres In India

    By
    |

    Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced the partnership of its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm with Microsoft to launch cloud data centres across India powered by the American IT giant's cloud platform, Azure.

    Reliance AGM 2019: Jio Partners With Microsoft

     

    Announcing the partnership with Microsoft RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani informed that this partnership would ensure connectivity and will work with small and medium enterprises.

    Here Are The Details Of The Partnership:

    Under this new partnership, Jio will leverage the Microsoft Azure cloud platform to develop innovative cloud solutions focused on the needs of Indian businesses.

    Jio will also set up data centers in locations across India, consisting of next-generation compute, storage and networking capabilities, and Microsoft will deploy its Azure platform in these data centers to support former's offerings.

    The initial two data centers will be set up in Gujarat and Maharashtra and they will house IT equipment consuming up to 7.5 MW of power.

    Furthermore, the two companies will jointly offer Office 365 to Jio's customers in India.

    Apart from bringing Microsoft's Office 365 and Azure AI to small and medium-size business enterprises, Jio's connectivity infrastructure will promote the adoption of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform within its growing ecosystem of startups.

    Jio will also leverage Microsoft's speech and language cognitive services for its device ecosystem, providing support in 13 Indian languages, with the flexibility to add other languages

    Why It Is Important For SMBs?

    According to Microsoft, access to its tools will help small and medium businesses (SMB) in the country to compete more effectively in the market place.

    This collaboration will accelerate innovation to create more affordable offerings for Indian SMBs and startups, including a new range of solutions for one-stop IT capabilities and allowing front-end applications on mobile devices, desktops, and other tools.

    jio ril
    Monday, August 12, 2019, 23:53 [IST]
