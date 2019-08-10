Reliance Digital India Sale: Offers Cashback On Smartphones, Smart TVs, ACs And More

ENGLISH

    Reliance Digital is holding the 'Digital India Sale' from August 10 to August 15, 2019, on the occasion of Independence Day. Like every year, the annual sale will provide discounts and cashback on smartphones, laptops, home appliances and electronics.

    Reliance Digital India Sale: Offers Huge Cashback

     

    Under this new sale, customers will be able to get a 15 percent cashback across a wide range of electronics that will include 10 percent HDFC cashback and 5 percent Reliance Digital cashback. The sale will be available at over 360 Reliance Digital stores, over 2200 My Jio stores and online on its (Reliance Digital) website.

    Here Are The Details:

    The sale includes offers like a 55 inch TV starting at Rs 39,900, 65 inch TV starting at Rs 59,990 and a 32 inch Smart TV available at an price of Rs 10,990 only. Besides, the company is providing offers on smartphones like the Moto G6 Plus (6GB) will be available at Rs.9,999 and the new OPPO R17 (8GB) on sale for Rs.19,999.

    During the sale, Reliance Digital will also be offering gaming laptops on discounts, with prices starting at Rs 55,999, along with assured benefits worth Rs 13,000. There will also be assured gifts on every laptop, cashback offers as well as exchange offers.

    The technology retailer is also offering some offers on refrigerators and washing machines. Customers looking to upgrade their refrigerators will now be able to shop for side-by-side refrigerators starting at just Rs. 44,990. Washing machine buyers to have the option of front-load machine prices starting at Rs. 16,990.

    Furthermore, on the purchase of a 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter AC, Reliance Digital is offering an LG refrigerator worth Rs. 10,490 free.

    Reliance Digital serves 5000 products spread across 200 international and national brands.

