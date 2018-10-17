Reliance Industries Limited Q2 (FY 2018-19) financial results: How to watch live stream

Reliance is all set to announce its financial results of Q2 (FY 2018-19) today at 7 PM. Sh Alok Agarwal, CFO of Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) will be highlighting the financial and operational performance of the company at the event.

Reliance Industries Limited's revenue from operations stood at 46.98 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,33,069 crore as compared to Rs 90,537 crore in the same period last year. The company noted 3.85 percent rise in profit at Rs 9,459 crore for the quarter ended June.

Reliance Jio's subscriber base stood at 215.3 million as of June 30, 2018, the firm had noted. The company's revenue generated from the operations came in at Rs 8,109 crore in the June quarter. This is said to be nearly 14 percent up from the fourth quarter of FY'18.

