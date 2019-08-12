Reliance Jio AGM 2019 Live Updates – JioPhone 3, Jio GigaFiber Expected News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last year, Reliance Jio announced the Jio GigaFiber alongside the JioPhone 2 at the 41st Annual General Meeting. Today, the company is all set to host the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). At the event, the company is expected to unveil the JioPhone 3 and launch the Jio GigaFiber widely across the country.

The Reliance Jio AGM 2019 is all set to debut at 11 AM today. The company will live stream the launch event via The Flame of Truth and Jio YouTube channels and other social media handles. You can watch the live stream from below.

Jio GigaFiber Wider Launch Expected

There is a widespread speculation that the Jio GigaFiber, the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband internet service will be launched at the event. It will also make it possible to control smart home devices. This service was announced last year along with JioPhone 2 but it is yet to be rolled out widely to all users across India.

It is said that the Jio GigaFiber will be rolled out to 1,100 cities across the country and targets homes, SMEs, merchants and large enterprises. The service will charge users a refundable security deposit of either Rs. 4,500 or Rs. 2,500 with differences in speed and data limit.

Recently, there were reports that the company will rollout a Rs. 600 combo plan bundling IPTV, broadband and landline services. Called Triple Play combo plan, this one bundles unlimited voice and data benefits along with Jio apps.

JioPhone 3 Expected

Furthermore, the company is expected to launch the next-generation feature phone with 4G connectivity - JioPhone 3. Going by recent reports, the JioPhone 3 is expected to arrive with a MediaTek chipset. We can get further details at the launch event to start in a few more minutes.

Reliance Jio AGM Live Updates

We will come up with the live updates minute-by-minute as it unfolds at the Reliance Jio AGM 2019.

Jio has acheived over 340 million subscribers and remains the fastest growing digital services company in the world. In India, it is the largest telecom company in terms of subscribers and revenue. In the Golden Decade, Reliance Industries has become the most profitable company in the public and private sectors, claims Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani. The event is all set to debut in a few more minutes.

