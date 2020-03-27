Reliance Jio And Airtel Announce Coronavirus Self-Checker Tool News oi-Karan Sharma

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have come up with a new coronavirus tool which will allow users to perform self-diagnose the health parameters. The tool is capable of recommending steps based on the user's health status. Currently, India has imposed 21-day lockdown and almost all the states and all the citizens are suggested to stay at home. Currently, the positive cases of coronavirus in India are 724 and the death toll has reached up to 17.

Reliance Jio announced the self-diagnostic tool as a part of an initiative to fight against coronavirus. The company is also importing 100,000 face masks along with additional kits for testing. The company announced that the symptom checker aids will allow users to check the symptoms at their home only and they need not have to go out during lockdown.

However, do note that the tool will categorise the users' health either as low risk, moderate or high risk and this will be based on the health parameters given by the user. According to Moneycontrol report, the app will suggest users with low-risk to self-isolate, users with moderate risk will be recommended to seek help from the hospital, and the high-risk users will be asked to take proper medical interventions and get medical treatment.

This symptom checker tool will be available on MyJio App on both iOS and Androids app stores. User can also down it via Jio's official website which also contains other information like test centres along with a total number of COVID-19 cases in India and globally.

Meanwhile, Airtel has also announced its self-diagnostic tool which will allow users to performer self-check. This app will be available on Airtel Thanks app and the tool is also said to be powered by Apollo Hospitals and it has been developed based on WHO and WHFW guidelines. This self-checker tool will ask a series of questions based on these questions the app will inform users whether they are infected or not.

Smartphone companies have also come up to help India to fight against COVID-19. Vivo announced to donate one lakh medical masks to Government of Maharashtra. The company also donated 5,000 N-95 masks that are designed to filter airborne particles.

HuamiAmazfit has also announced to donate high-quality N95 masks and some protective suits to multiple Hospitals including AIIMS New Delhi, Manipal Hospital, in Noida for helping people fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

