Reliance Jio may launch FTTH service to early next year: Reports

After disrupting telecom sector, Reliance Jio is now looking at fixed broadband and television space, yes you heard it right as according to some media reports the company is likely to launch its broadband servive in more than 30 cities early next year.

According to the report, Reliance Jio has already achieved over 300,000 kilometers of optic fiber in the country with the help of its contract with Reliance Communications.

The report said that Jio is also targeting an average revenue per user of around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month from subscribers.

In fact, the company earlier also said that it is currently running beta trials FTTH service in 10 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat, and Vadodara.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had earlier this year said that optical fiber and fixed-line broadband is a next big monetization opportunity for Reliance Jio.

Since the commencement of services on 5th September 2016, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world. It crossed 100 million subscribers in 170

days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day. Jio continues its rapid ramp-up of subscriber base and as of 30th September 2017, there are 138.6 million subscribers on the network.

The company also said that it is working on the roll-out of its FTTH business offering with beta trials initiated in a few locations. It also said the scope of beta trials would be expanded over the next few months.