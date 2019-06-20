Hotstar Leads Indian OTT Video Content Market; Reliance Jio Most Popular Network News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is the most popular network among OTT users in India, followed by Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, survey said.

According to a survey by Counterpoint Research on India's OTT video content market, the smartphone is the most popular device for OTT video content consumption and Xiaomi is the most popular smartphone brand among OTT users.

The survey also pointed out that young Indians, under 35 years of age, accounted for 89 percent of the total Indian OTT video content platform users.

Young Users Contributed The Most

Among young users, the age groups of 16-24 and 25-35 contributed equally to the overall market. Male users account for 79 percent of the total users.

Eros Now, which partnered with Xiaomi for pre-installation on smart TVs, has the highest percentage of its users consuming content on Smart TVs.

"The low cost of mobile data and affordable smartphones have revolutionized overall video content consumption in India. However, OTT platforms have struggled to register profits, creating an environment ripe for acquisitions or exits," said Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst at Counterpoint Research.

New players continue to enter the market as it is expected to record double-digit growth from subscription revenues during the next five years, Bhatia added.

Metro Cities Account 55% Of The Total OTT Market

Overall, Top 5 metro cities account for 55 percent of the total OTT video platform users, while Tier I cities account for another 36 percent of the users.

As per the survey, Hotstar leads the Indian OTT video content market, followed by Amazon's Prime Video, SonyLIV, Netflix, Voot, Zee5, ALTBalaji, and ErosNow in terms of the percentage of respondents subscribed to each platform.

The market remains highly focused on the ad-based model (AVOD), where advertisements drive revenues. However, subscription-based market (SVOD) continues to grow significantly.

The research firm pointed out that salaried employees are the largest consumer group of OTT users, followed by students, business owners, housewives, and others. However, more than one-third of the respondents indicated that they're inclined to use free services only.

Almost all telecom operators and Smart Tv players are trying up with OTT players to increase their revenue as people are spending most of the time on smartphones. Which is fairly a good deal good for both.

