Reliance Jio Temporarily Pauses JioMart Services Due To COVID- 19: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has recently expanded its JioMart services in India. The company has added 200 cities, such as Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and many more. The company started its operations from Mumbai soon after joining hands with Facebook.

JioMart is facing a patchy path as a report claims that the company has stopped its operations for some time due to staff crunch and not able to send orders on time, reports Live Mint.

"JioMart told us the orders will be stopped for a few weeks. Therefore, we have stopped taking orders," the owner of a supermarket in Mumbai's Kharghar was quoted by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Jefferies said that the company is not serving its customer, from the last two weeks due to COVID-19. The firm said that this temporary, and currently, it is selling through its outlets like Reliance Fresh and Reliance Smart.

"The current environment may not be very conducive for an ambitious project of linking up traditional grocers, particularly when several areas in Mumbai (where the pilot was conducted) were facing the COVID-19 crisis," Jefferies said in a note.

Notably, the JioMart allows you to purchase products from Reliance Fresh, Smart, kirana stores. Besides, the company is offering different payment options, such as debit, credit cards, and net banking.

Here Is How To Register For JioMart

Step 1: You need to open the JioMart website i.e https://www.jio.com/jiomart.

Step 2: Then, enter your PIN, and now, you have to tap on the Sign-in option.

Step 3: After that, you have to give your details, such as name, phone number along with email id.

Step 4: Then, you will get an OTP on a number, and you have to verify it. The sign-in procedure is done, and now you can purchase products from JioMart.

To order products or essential items for the household, you need to follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to select the items which you want to purchase.

Step 2: You have to click on the proceed button if you want to buy those products. Then, you need to write your PIN code.

Step 3: Then, it will redirect you towards the payment options.

