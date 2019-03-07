Report: From live fish to baby prams, crazy things that Indians forget in Uber News oi-Karan Sharma Uber revealed a list of crazy thing people forget during their ride in the cab. All you need to know.

Online cab service giant Uber has come up with a new report where it has revealed what riders have forgotten their luggage in the cab back in 2018. According to the report, Indian riders have crossed another level. The list of forgotten items includes aluminium storage shelf, live fish, prams, milk sachets, ukulele, yoga mat, a bunch of banana, knee pad, and sarees also.

"Over the last year, we've seen objects including phones, cameras and bags top the list of items left in Ubers across India, followed by utility items like wallets, keys, clothing, and umbrellas rounding off the top ten," BGR quoted Uber's report.

Apart from leaving usual products like bags, mobile phones the report has specifically mentioned unusual items which are very tough to forget like knee pads, gold chains, baby prams, ukuleles, and also live fish.

According to Uber Index, Bengaluru has topped the list if the most forgetful city in India. The second placed is occupied by New Delhi, then Mumbai, followed by Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The report claimed that most of the cases of forgetfulness happened in the Afternoon time between 1-3 PM. While weekends become the most common days for such incidences. This might have happened because most of the people are in a hurry during weekends to meet their friends and family.

Uber revealed that September 1, 2018, was the day when most of the incident was recorded. June 9, secured the second place followed by July 15 and September 8, on third and fourth respectively.

If you have lost anything on these days or any other day then you can inquire about it in the Uber app. There is an option called 'I lost an option' where you can claim that you have left your properties in the cab during that particular ride.

