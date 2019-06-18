Just In
Revolt Motors RV 400 Launched In India – Fully Electric AI-Enabled Bike
The electric vehicles industry is booming in the Indian market first Ather and now Revolt Motor has announced its electric two-wheeler in the country. With RV 400 the company has become the first company in India to launch a fully electric AI-enabled motorcycle. Rahul Sharma who was the CEO Micromax is now the Founder and Chief Revolutionary Officer of the company.
At the launch event in Delhi Rahul shared that they have made a partnership with BOSCH, Amazon for online orders, MRF for the tyres, Airtel for connectivity, Google, ATL for the battery, SOCO for designing the bike, and QSMOTOR. The company also assured that the bike is capable of going as fast as 85km/h speed and deliver a mileage of 156km in one single charge.
The AI-based bike comes with a companion app which is capable of showing the trip history, real-time battery status. It also comes with geo-fencing to protect the bike. Design wise the RV 400 sports an LED headlamps, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity. You can also start the bike with your smartphone. Moreover, you can give a voice command to start your bike and for OTA updates.
Bike sound is one of the main concern of every bike lover, so with the app, you can also select different sounds of the bike as per your choice. The Revolt RV 400 don't need a special charging setup to charge the vehicle. It can be easily changed with a 15A socket, apart from that buyers will also receive a portable charger which will allow them to remove the battery and charge it at their home and office.
The RV400 also comes with a battery swapping option, which will allow users to swap their drained battery with a new one at a charging station. Moreover, you can also order a battery at your home directly from the app.
The Revolt RV 400 is expected to arrive with a price tag of 1.2 lakhs and will be available in black and red color option. The pre-bookings will be open from June 25 on Amazon India and revoltmotors.com.
