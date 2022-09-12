Just In
Rumored OnePlus 11 Could Be An Incremental Update Over OnePlus 10T; Here’s Why
Rumors are rife that a OnePlus flagship smartphone will be launched before the end of this year. According to a Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the brand will unveil the OnePlus 11-series handset in December 2022. Spotted first by folks at TechGoing, the tipster suggested that the successor to the OnePlus 10 could draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
This might just be a rumor, but we paid attention to the news tip to figure out what OnePlus is up to. Let's find out.
If there's a hint of truth to the rumor, the OnePlus 11 could be the first handset in the global markets to be powered by the next-gen Qualcomm flagship SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will most likely be based on TSMC 4nm processor and will be accompanied by Adreno 740 GPU. If OnePlus manages to launch the upcoming flagship with the new SoC, you could expect it to beat the current flagships in terms of raw performance and computing.
The OnePlus 11 could use up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM for multitasking and might come with up to 512GB of storage capacity. I am not expecting any major change in the overall design and camera performance. The OnePlus 11 will most likely be based on the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T's design theme and is expected to feature an almost similar camera system. Honestly, it might end up an incremental update over the OnePlus 10T.
However, OnePlus could pull up a surprise with the OnePlus 11 Pro. The brand will most likely revamp the design, add a newly designed camera system, and will boost up the battery-charging technology. OnePlus might also add a 144Hz refresh rate panel and bump the storage to 1TB to step up the game.
In any case, the OnePlus 11 Pro could be the flagship to keep an eye on if you are planning to invest in a new OnePlus flagship in the coming months.
It is worth mentioning that these are just assumptions based on our experience with OnePlus' strategy of launching new devices. For the exact details on the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11 Pro, we can only wait for the brand to release any official information.
