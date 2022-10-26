Rumoured Pixel G10 Could Join Google Pixel 7 Lineup; Here's What To Expect News oi -Rohit Arora

The newly released Pixel 7-series could soon be joined by a more powerful and feature-rich sibling. Google is working on a high-end Pixel handset with design and specifications similar to the current flagship- Pixel 7 Pro, according to an exclusive report filed by 91mobiles.com in collaboration with tipster Kuba Wojciechowski. The rumored device is codenamed G10 and is expected to sit below the Pixel 8 series. Let's get into the specifics.

According to 91mobiles.com, the Pixel G10 flagship handset will be the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro. It would have a height of 155mm and a width of 71mm. The smartphone will have a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate display with a resolution of 3120x1440 pixels. The display specifications are similar to those of the Pixel 7 Pro; however, according to 9To5Google, the panel is reportedly provided by a Chinese display OEM called BOE rather than Samsung.

BOE is a Chinese electronics and semiconductor company that helps Apple with its supply chain needs for iPhones and iPads. It is the world's largest display panel manufacturer and a well-known supplier of LCD, OLED, and flexible/foldable displays. It'll be interesting to see what kind of panel technology BOE uses on the rumored Pixel G10 handset.

Moving on, the rumored Pixel G10 handset may improve on the underlying thermals to provide better overall performance. Other details about the rumored Pixel device, such as camera specifications, battery capacity, and underlying hardware, are unknown.

Pixel G10 Could Be Used As A Reference Model For Pixel 8-Series

Google, we believe, is testing the waters with the Pixel G10. The device could either be added to the Pixel 7 lineup or used as a reference device for the next generation Pixel handsets, i.e. Pixel 8-series devices. In any case, the G10 would be a significant handset in the Pixel lineup.

Google Pixel 7-Series

Earlier this month, Google announced the Pixel 7-series launch in India. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can be pre-ordered for ₹59,999 and ₹84,999 respectively in India. Both the devices feature the Google tensor G2 chip and pack upgraded cameras. The Pixel 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display and features a 50MP wide-angle and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The handset is backed by a 4,355mAh battery cell with 30W fast charging.

The Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display and features a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens. The Pro variant uses a 5,000mAh battery backed by 30W fast charging.

Source 1

Source 2

Best Mobiles in India