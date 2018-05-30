Russia asks Apple to take down Telegram from its App Store in the country

Telegram has become one of the most favored messaging apps that the users prefer after WhatsApp. The app had gained popularity in recent days as it provided end-to-end encryption for improved data privacy. However, lately, the app has been criticized a lot following the app's usage by terror groups to organize terrorism plots and claiming responsibility for attacks.

Now, in another effort to block the Telegram in the country, Roskomnadzor, Russia's communication regulator had asked Apple to take down the Telegram app from its App Store in the country. Telegram has gained popularity over the past few years only, this was due to the fact that it offered end-to-end encryption even before popular apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp started offering this level of security. However, the app gained more popularity due to the anonymity that the app and its channels offer.

It is being reported that apart from asking Apple to take down the app from the App Store in Russia, Roskomnadzor had also asked Apple to ban the 'notification' function for the existing users in Russia. This is said to make the app less useful, which ultimately will discourage the users from using the app.

Alexander Zharov, director of Roskomnadzor, has given Apple a 1-month of a deadline to complete the procedure of taking down the app. However, he did not reply to the questions when asked about the further actions that the regulatory authority will take if Apple somehow fails to comply.

The Russian government had asked Apple and Google to remove the Telegram app from their respective platforms. This step was taken after Moscow's Tagansky court had asked Roskomnadzor to ban the messaging app as it didn't comply with the court's order of handing over its encryption keys to the country's domestic intelligence agency, FSB.

It is being further reported that Roskomnadzor achieved only a limited success in implementing the ban. However, the regulator says that it has been able to achieve 15- 30 percent success when it came to implementing the court's order.