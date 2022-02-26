Russian Firms Barred From MWC 2022; Facebook Restricted In Russia News oi-Sharmishte Datti

MWC 2022 is one of the anticipated tech events happening right now. However, the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine with the following consequences of sanctions have disrupted several events. In the latest report, Russian firms will be barred at the MWC 2022 event, condemning Russia's actions.

MWC 2022: Russia Barred From Event

"As we see the situation today, we don't see any need or requirement to do that. Of course, it's an evolving situation and we will continue to monitor it. We are guided by the international sanctions and there are some companies that are identified on the sanction list and those will be barred from participating," said John Hoffman, the chief executive of event organizer GSMA, explained to Reuters.

Presently, the MWC 2022 will continue as planned at Barcelona from February 28 to March 6. The event will witness some of the biggest inventions. However, speculations believed the Russian invasion of Ukraine would affect the event. The official statement says GSMA has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and would be barring Russian companies from attending the event.

Russia Restricts Facebook

The sanctions against Russia have been mounting to pressurize the country. On the other hand, a Reuters report says that Russia is planning to restrict Facebook in the country. Russia has accused Meta of censoring its media and spreading false information, just as Moscow entered the Ukrainian borders.

"The state communications regulator said Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform - RIA news agency, the Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru," says the Reuters report.

In related news, Russia has allegedly increased pressure on domestic media and online portals, threatening to block reports - as it describes "false information". Nick Clegg, the head of global affairs at Meta stated that ordinary Russians use Meta and its platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram to share and communicate with others.

Continued Sanctions Against Russia

That said, it's unclear what the restrictions against Facebook would actually mean. Relatedly, the US and other European countries have been increasing the sanctions against Russia. That said, the country has continued to march Ukraine.

