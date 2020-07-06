ENGLISH

    Samsung Announces Contactless Support In India; Get Issues Fixed Via WhatsApp

    By
    |

    The smartphone industry like every other took a toll with the coronavirus outbreak. Several major tech events got canceled with lockdown situations all across the globe. Even the production and sales of smartphones and its accessories were hit due to this pandemic situation. The manufacturers had to route to the online space for product launches. Keeping the security of the users in mind, Samsung India has started a new imitative where users can get easy contactless support from the company.

    Samsung Announces WhatsAppp Contactless Support In India

     

    What Is Samsung Contactless Support And How To Avail?

    Samsung has announced contactless support for its products where a user can get their queries and issues resolved via WhatsApp. The company is offering several service options that a user would be able to avail of using this contactless service.

    Amongst the various services being offered in this program are Live Chat option and Remote Support. Additionally, using the new service customers can also get connected to the company's call center for further assistance.

    Also, the company will be giving access to the consumers to do-it-yourself videos which will be available on YouTube as well as Samsung India's website. To get any issue resolved via the new contactless Samsung support, customers will need to register for the service on the WhatsApp support number, i.e, 1800-5-7276846.

    Once the registration is complete, one can get information about the nearby functional service centers, the status of any product's repair, new offers, and also can request demo and installation of new products. Do note that this service will be functional on all days of a week starting from 9 AM to 6 PM.

    It is good to see that Samsung is taking such measures to help the consumers getting their issues resolved without really the need of stepping out. One can easily get their issues fixed remotely and also learn some new steps to troubleshoot and resolves issues on their own.

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Monday, July 6, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
