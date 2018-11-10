Samsung Electronics join hands with ‘Partnership on AI’ for AI safety

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. joined the Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society (PAI) to Benefit People and Society (PAI).

The partnership was established to serve as an open platform to discuss, study, and formulate best practices on AI technologies.

"Samsung is dedicated to producing AI products and services that are reliable and safe for people and beneficial to society," said Seunghwan Cho, Executive Vice President of Samsung Research, the advanced R&D arm of Samsung Electronics' device business.

Cho said, "As a member of the PAI, Samsung will strive to facilitate the ongoing progress of artificial intelligence and develop best practices on AI technologies."

Samsung joined PAI to shape the direction of AI development along with global member companies, the statement said.

As a member of PAI, Samsung will join one of its working groups, Collaboration Between People and AI Systems1, and research possible collaboration between humans and AI. The company also plans to participate in research on topics including safety, transparency, and the social and economic impacts of AI.

Meanwhile, Samsung has been working to expand its gaming ecosystem to make Galaxy devices the go-to platform for gamers.

The all-new Galaxy Store, for example, will become the single destination for all digital items related to Galaxy devices, making it easier and more convenient to discover and download everything from new games to applications, themes, fonts and more.

With developers in mind, the company is enabling high-performance game development through its Galaxy GameDev program, which features exclusive tools and technical support.