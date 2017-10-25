Samsung files patent for dual wireless charger

During the 2017 iPhones launch, Apple had introduced the AirPower wireless charger. With this charger, you can charge multiple Apple devices simultaneously that carry support for wireless charging.

Now, it seems like Apple's main rival Samsung is also planning to launch a similar charger. The company has recently filed a patent for a dual wireless charger. You can see the figure in the image below. According to the images, users can place more than one device on the charging bed. However, unlike the AirPower wireless charger, it appears to charge only two devices at a time.

The patent explains the wireless charger from Samsung will use resonance and magnetic induction for charging the same product. Users will able to charge any devices that conform to the Qi standard. Once a device is placed on the charging bed, it will not only identify the device, it will also automatically choose the suitable magnetic charging to charge the batteries.

It is too early to know when exactly Samsung will unveil the dual wireless charger. We hope we get to see the feature in Galaxy S9 duo that will be released in February 2018. That being said, sometimes even though a patent is filed, the product doesn't come to life. In any case, it would be great if Samsung eventually launches the wireless charger.

Apple's AirPower is expected to launch sometime in 2018. As yet, the iPhone maker has not announced an exact timeline. Judging from the progress of events, Samsung's wireless charging bed will give tough competition to AirPower.

