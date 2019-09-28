Samsung Finance+ Launched In India To Help Potential Buyers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung announced the launch of the Samsung Finance+, which is a digital lending platform for its fans in India. With this service, the company aims to make buying Samsung smartphones simple and easy for prospective buyers in the country. Notably, this service has been introduced as a part of the government's 'Make for India' initiative aimed at Digital India.

Samsung Finance+ is a completely digital service and consumers go through a paperless process with assistance from an executive in-store. As per the company, those who apply for finance end up getting an offer on their favorite Samsung smartphone. What's more interesting is that this new service has a wide reach and is available at over 5000 stores across 30 cities all over the country. Samsung appears to be in plans to reach out to 10,000 outlets in nearly 100 cities by the end of this year.

Samsung Finance+ Details

Samsung Finance+ financing service will be available for those who wish to buy a Galaxy smartphone at any of the 5000 stores of the company in India. These stores will have the easy finance option on the smartphone. All that the interested buyers have to do is to log into the in-store Samsung Finance+ application and fill in their personal details to carry out KYC verification and know their credit score. Once the application is successfully processed, various offers on Galaxy smartphones will be listed for them.

To make this possible and provide financing assistance to its prospective buyers, Samsung has teamed up with DMI Finance to launch the digital payment solution in India. As per the company's statement, DMI Finance leads in using technology for the transmission of credit to customers. With the launch of this service, the company believes that it will transform the lives of millions of fans of Samsung in India.

Our Take On Samsung Finance+

By providing Samsung Finance+, we believe that Samsung is in plans to improve its user base and get a higher chunk of the market in the country. This will help Samsung fans get their hands on their favorite models without much concern about the pricing of the device.

Best Mobiles in India