Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5 Stable Version; Should You Upgrade? News oi -Rohit Arora

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and S22 users in India can now download and install the Android 13-based One UI 5 stable version on their handsets. The long-awaited update has been first rolled out to the flagship Galaxy S22-series handsets, but more Samsung handsets are expected to join the list soon. Notably, the stable One UI 5 update can be installed on Galaxy S22-series handsets running both the beta One UI 5 and stable One UI 4 builds.

The stable One UI 5 update has the build number S908EXXU2BVJA (Snapdragon-powered devices) and includes the security patch for October 2022. Because the latest One UI 5 is a major Android update, it has a massive change log that includes improvements to nearly every aspect of the device's functionality. The One UI 5 adds new customization features, notifications permissions from Android 13, camera upgrades, smoother animations, and much more.

Let's take a look at some new features that are coming to your Galaxy handset.

Changes And Upgrades Coming To Your Samsung Galaxy Smartphone

Visual Changes

• New app icons and illustrations

• New animations and transition effects

• Brighter colors in background blur effects on the quick panel, home screen, and throughout One UI

• Simplified app color schemes

Customization

• Lock screen customizations- change widgets, clock style, notification settings, etc. with live preview

• Redesigned wallpaper settings, new images, videos, color combinations, and filters

• Up to 16 color themes based on wallpapers and preset colors

• Options to set different call backgrounds for each contact

Modes And Routines

• Activity-based modes- work, exercise, driving, etc.

• Improved bedtime mode- Sleep mode with automated actions feature

• Automatic enabling of routines with Airplane mode or Hotspot

• Routines can now open app pairs and adjust the sound balance

Home Screen Widgets

• Widget stacking on the home screen

• Home screen widget suggestions

Gesture Support In Multitasking

• Switch from full screen to split screen view by swiping upward with two fingers, switch from full-screen to pop-up view by swiping inward with one finger from either corner of the top of the screen

• Drag an app from the recent screen to the side screen to open it

Camera And Gallery Upgrades

• Zoom in or out with a single swipe

• Help icon in Pro mode

• Histogram in Pro mode

• Watermark support

• Food mode now supports the telephoto lens

• Simplified Single-take mode

• Create stickers from pictures

• New ways to edit GIFs

• Portrait mode effects stay even after editing

In addition, the Android 13-based One UI 5 brings new features and improvements to Samsung's stock keyboard, Samsung DeX, Notifications, DND mode, Sound And Vibration settings, Accessibility features, Digital well-being, and a lot more. Besides, Samsung's native apps such as Galaxy wearable, Samsung Kids, PENUP, Samsung Health, etc. will automatically update to the new builds once you update your handset with the new One UI build.

If you own the most recent flagship Samsung device, you must not miss out on the new update. On our Galaxy S22 Ultra, we're currently testing the new One UI 5 update, and the performance has only improved. The most noticeable difference is in the smoother transitions and more visually appealing animations. The Notifications list now looks much cleaner than the previous One UI builds.

We'll be back soon with a comprehensive review of the Samsung One UI 5 stable build based on Android 13.

