Samsung Galaxy S9 duo to feature high-end dual rear camera system

Samsung usually unveils its Galaxy S8 flagships at the MWC that is held in February every year. However, according to a report by Venture Beat, the South Korean tech giant will break the tradition by showcasing the Galaxy S9 duo in January next year at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show).

The report also mentions that Samsung is still holding an official launch event for the smartphones in March 2018. Codenamed as Star 1 and Star 2, and carrying the model numbers SM-G960 and SM-G965, the S9 and S9+ will not have many upgrades over its predecessors. Reportedly, they will retain the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones are said to be powered by a chipset that is built on 10nm process. The name of the processor is not mentioned, but it is most likely to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The report further reveals, other than featuring a larger display, the Galaxy S9 Plus will offer more RAM than the Galaxy S9. It is speculated that the former will have 6GB of RAM, whereas the smaller Galaxy S9 will have 4GB of RAM.

Another major difference between the phones is that only the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will come with a dual rear camera. The Galaxy S9 will still have a single rear camera just like this year's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. We are a bit skeptical about this part as other reports are claiming that both Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will pack rear dual cameras.

Besides all these, the Galaxy S9 duo will have 64GB of internal storage space, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Another report by Business Korea has revealed some interesting information about Samsung's upcoming flagships. Seemingly, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will feature a mix of 2D and 3D face recognition technology in order to avoid "the technical limitations". This means 2D facial recognition will be used for some tasks, but the 3D system will only be available for limited tasks like unlocking the device.

The report further details that the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will have a dual-camera setup with 3-stack layer image sensor, which will be capable of capturing over 1000 images per second. This particular feature is aimed at professional photographers.

The smartphones will be priced higher than the Galaxy S8 duo. According to the source, the reason behind the price hike will be the inclusion of high-end camera module.