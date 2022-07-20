Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Confirmed For August 10; Galaxy Z Flip 4 Teased News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung has confirmed the official date for the Galaxy Unpacked 2022event. This year's Samsung event will take place on August 10 and will be streamed live on Samsung.com at 9 am E.T (or 6.30 pm IST). The company shared the news by teasing its new clamshell foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Besides, Samsung will likely launch a flagship wearable series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and a pair of premium TWS earbuds.

What are the sought-after features of the upcoming flagship Galaxy products? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Expected Specifications & Features

The upcoming clamshell Galaxy Flip handset will bring an updated design with some minor refinements. The new flip phone will be powered by a bigger battery, which will supply power to the 6.7-inch flip display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an upgraded 1.9-inch external display. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The 5G-ready flip smartphone will sport a dual-lens camera and will most likely be launched in multiple colors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Expected Specifications & Features

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will most likely flaunt a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 2K display. The screen will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and should offer an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also boast a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display.

For photography, the new foldable handset will flaunt a triple-lens rear camera, possibly featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto camera and an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will flaunt a 10MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will run the latest Samsung OneUI and will most likely be powered by a slightly bigger battery cell with a 45W fast-charging wired support and 15W wireless charging. The foldable handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 512GB memory.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series & Buds 2 Pro

We also expect Samsung to showcase the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and a pair of TWS earbuds at the big event. The new Galaxy Watch 5-series is expected to bring an upgraded design featuring sapphire glass and a titanium build, giving some additional durability to Samsung's popular wearables. Samsung might ditch the rotating bezel this year, which seems slightly disappointing as the movable bezels give a distinctive personality to the Galaxy wearables.

The Galaxy Watch 5-series is expected to come equipped with a built-in body temperature sensor, bigger battery and fast-charging support.

Coming on to the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, the new pair of premium Samsung TWS earbuds will most likely in three color options and will bring all sought-after features such as ANC, transparency modes, low-latency, etc. The Buds Pro 2 will offer an improved audio-listening experience and a longer battery life as compared to its predecessors.

Overall, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be a power-packed event for the loyal Samsung fans. The tech giant will stream the event on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET or 6.30 pm IST.

