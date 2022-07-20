Just In
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Confirmed For August 10; Galaxy Z Flip 4 Teased
Samsung has confirmed the official date for the Galaxy Unpacked 2022event. This year's Samsung event will take place on August 10 and will be streamed live on Samsung.com at 9 am E.T (or 6.30 pm IST). The company shared the news by teasing its new clamshell foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Besides, Samsung will likely launch a flagship wearable series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and a pair of premium TWS earbuds.
What are the sought-after features of the upcoming flagship Galaxy products? Let's find out.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Expected Specifications & Features
The upcoming clamshell Galaxy Flip handset will bring an updated design with some minor refinements. The new flip phone will be powered by a bigger battery, which will supply power to the 6.7-inch flip display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an upgraded 1.9-inch external display. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.
The 5G-ready flip smartphone will sport a dual-lens camera and will most likely be launched in multiple colors.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Expected Specifications & Features
The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 will most likely flaunt a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 2K display. The screen will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and should offer an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also boast a 6.2-inch HD+ cover display.
For photography, the new foldable handset will flaunt a triple-lens rear camera, possibly featuring a 50MP main camera, a 12MP telephoto camera and an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will flaunt a 10MP front-facing camera.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will run the latest Samsung OneUI and will most likely be powered by a slightly bigger battery cell with a 45W fast-charging wired support and 15W wireless charging. The foldable handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 512GB memory.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series & Buds 2 Pro
We also expect Samsung to showcase the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and a pair of TWS earbuds at the big event. The new Galaxy Watch 5-series is expected to bring an upgraded design featuring sapphire glass and a titanium build, giving some additional durability to Samsung's popular wearables. Samsung might ditch the rotating bezel this year, which seems slightly disappointing as the movable bezels give a distinctive personality to the Galaxy wearables.
The Galaxy Watch 5-series is expected to come equipped with a built-in body temperature sensor, bigger battery and fast-charging support.
Coming on to the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, the new pair of premium Samsung TWS earbuds will most likely in three color options and will bring all sought-after features such as ANC, transparency modes, low-latency, etc. The Buds Pro 2 will offer an improved audio-listening experience and a longer battery life as compared to its predecessors.
Overall, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will be a power-packed event for the loyal Samsung fans. The tech giant will stream the event on Samsung Newsroom India, Samsung.com and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET or 6.30 pm IST.
