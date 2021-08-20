Samsung Home Loyalty Program Launched: Get Up To Rs. 2,500 Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is one of the popular brands across various categories. Adding to its popularity, the company has now announced a unique consumer loyalty program called Samsung Home for its users in India with Flipkart. This program has been designed to incentivize existing customers by offering them a slew of benefits.

The Samsung Home consumer loyalty program offers special benefits to customers on the second purchase of Samsung's latest products including TVs, refrigerators, microwaves, and washing machines. This program is valid until September 30, 2021. Customers who have purchased the consumer electronics products from the company via Flipkart on or after July 28, 2021 are eligible to get this offer.

Samsun Home Loyalty Program

Under its program, Samsung customers will be eligible to pay for only 50% of the first EMI, which is up to Rs. 2,500 and this benefit is applicable on subsequent purchases are from another category. Notably, if you have purchased a Samsung TV on Flipkart on or after July 28, 2021, then you can avail the discount on other categories such as microwaves, refrigerators or washing machines until September 30, 2021.

How To Avail Samsung Home Loyalty Program?

Follow the steps detailed below to get the benefit of the Samsung Home consumer loyalty program.

Firstly, you should purchase the first Samsung consumer electronics product from July 1 to September 15 on Flipkart. Following this purchase, the Samsung Home consumer loyalty program gets activated automatically. Customers can plan their next purchase of any of the Samsung products as mentioned above from July 22 to September 30.

Doing so, the customers will get the benefit of 50% discount on the first EMI of the second purchase with a cap of Rs. 2,500 on the discount. Notably, there should be a gap of 15 days minimum between the first and second purchases.

Wondering what products you can buy? Samsung sells various TV models including all UHD models, QLED models, Serif models and Frame models. Also, it sells top load, front load and washer dryer models, refrigerators including all frost-free models, side-by-side models, french door, food showcase, and family hub models and only the Baker models in microwaves.

