Samsung introduces world's Largest Onyx Cinema LED Screen in India News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung brings the World's Largest Onyx Cinema LED Screen today in India. All you need to know about the latest technology.

Samsung along with group company HARMAN today launched the World's Largest Onyx Cinema LED Screen in India's tech capital Bengaluru at the Swagath Cinemas, which will now be rechristened Swagath Onyx Theatre. AR Rahman inaugurated the new theatre today. I have also joined the launch event and experienced the future of the Indian cinema.

With a 14 metre screen, the largest Onyx Cinema LED screen format in the world, Swagath Onyx Theatre on Bengaluru will offer powerful, captivating and larger-than-life visuals, transforming the cinema viewing experience for movie lovers. Globally, there are only two other 14-metre Onyx Cinema LED screens installed by Samsung to date, in Malaysia and China. With the installation in Bengaluru India become the third country globally to have the 14 meters Onyx Cinema LED screen.

With 618 seats, Swagath Onyx Theatre is also the world's largest theatre that is equipped with an Onyx Cinema LED screen. Acoustics in the theatre have been dramatically upgraded with JBL Professional cinema loudspeakers from HARMAN.

During the demonstration of the screen, I was very much flabbergasted with the quality of sound and picture. The pixels were perfect with the help of HDR support. If you are thinking this screen will be made by assembling smalls displays together, then you are wrong it was a whole stand-alone single panel screen. The Onyx screen is 3D applicable with active 3D technology for all 618 seats in the theatre.

The 14 metre Onyx Cinema LED Screen in Bengaluru was unveiled in the presence of Moon Goo Chin, Corporate Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India; Prashant Govindan, Head - Professional Solutions, HARMAN India and SAARC; Kishore P, Director, Swagath Group of Cinemas and AR Rahman.

The screen is capable of delivering true colors with HDR support with greater vibrancy and accuracy along with sharp contrast, higher levels of brightness and great viewing angles. The most important thing you can also enjoy your movie with the lights on because of its eliminating optical distortion and interference.

The Onyx Cinema LED screen comes equipped with an array of solutions including Onyx VIEW, Onyx 3D and Onyx SOUND, providing a uniquely immersive experience.

The sound system at Swagath Onyx Theatre is comprised of Onyx Sound, an innovative audio solution that incorporates industry-leading products from the HARMAN family of brands including Crown amplifiers, BSS signal processing, and JBL Professional's loudspeakers and exclusive Sculpted Surround technology. The Onyx Sound reproduces today's dynamic soundtracks with stunning clarity and detail.

The system includes six JBL AM 7315 screen array loudspeakers, four JBL 9300 cinema surround loudspeakers, eighteen JBL 9350 + four JBL SCS 12 high impact cinema surround loudspeakers, six JBL AC28/26 used as underfills for the balcony area and nine JBL 5628 dual 18" cinema subwoofers. Processing is provided by a BSS networked audio system, and the entire system is powered by 31 Crown DSi amplifiers.

Apart from the new Onyx Cinema LED Screen, Swagath Onyx Theatre in Bengaluru has also upgraded its overall look and feel inside the theatre with refurbished interiors and comfortable seats, even as it retains its heritage look on the outside.

Verdict

The overall experience of viewing the new Onyx Cinema LED Screen was more whooping than what I have expected. The screen resolution and quality clubbed with the Harman sound system makes this theatre out of the box in all aspects. Though we got the chance of watching some trailer of the new and old movie, I will make sure to catch an entire movie in this theatre for the extraordinary experience.