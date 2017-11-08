Samsung is strengthening its retail network: Opens 10 new exclusive stores in India

Samsung one of the most trusted Consumer Electronics brand in India has now announced that it is opening 10 new exclusive stores across Bengaluru, the IT hub of India to further expand its retail presence in the country as well as in the city.

This expansion basically reiterates its commitment which the company says is "Samsung will be wherever our consumers are." These outlets will enable the brand to create more touch-points for customers while tapping into the huge demand for Samsung's innovative products in the region.

The large experiential stores will be spread across 1,750 sqft-3,000 sqft in high footfall areas such as Whitefield, Hebbagodi, Peenya, Banashankari, Ramamurthy Nagar, Jaya Nagar and Marathalli. All 10 stores will be functional by end of December, making it the largest number of stores opened within three months.

As for the products, the stores will display the entire range of Samsung offerings like QLED TV, The Frame and other Televisions, FlexWash and other Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Refrigerators, Microwave Ovens, Galaxy Note8 and other mobiles phone and wearables. The company is aiming to create a one-stop shopping experience while reinforcing Samsung's commitment to consumers.

Karnataka has always been an important region for Samsung's strategy to increase footprint in high-growth potential markets with good retail and service networks. Bengaluru being the state capital and among the premium, fastest-growing markets as well as the home of Samsung's Research and Development Centre, it receives the lion's share through its retail networks.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business - Samsung India said, "Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation that aims at creating products catering to the evolving needs of consumers. The reception for Samsung products has been overwhelming and we have witnessed tremendous demand from Bengaluru. The opening of 10 new brand shops will help us in reaching out to our customers at their convenience and also enable us to serve them better."

Samsung products are sold via 150,000 retail outlets across the country, built through 22 years of strong partnership. A robust distribution network and healthy relationship with retail partners has enabled Samsung to sustain its market leadership in various product categories. In the offline space, Samsung sells its product through Samsung Plaza, Samsung smart cafés, large retail format and multi-brand outlets.