Samsung, LG Innotek Shut Down Plants In South Korea Due To Coronavirus

It seems that the effect of Coronavirus has also started hitting South Korea. According to the recent report, Samsung Electronics and LG Innotek have shut down their factories operation after the report of certain employees and workers infected with the virus comes positive.

Gumi region in South Korea have the most number of positive infected coronavirus cases and Samsung's smartphone manufacturing plant is situated in the same area. The factories are closed since March 1, 2020. Currently, the company is working on to disinfect the floors where the workers infected with the virus were working. According to the reports, the floors will get back to the production from March 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, the company is also taking all medical measures to prevent the virus from spreading anymore about their employees. The virus was originated from China and the country has already witnessed the loss of thousands of life within a small period.

The global death toll has crossed 3,000 this morning. The virus is spreading in multiple other countries and this is a major alarm for everyone to take necessary medical measure to prevent the infection.

The Gumi production line is a very important line for Samsung because it is the one where the company is manufacturing the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy S20 series. It seems Samsung need to shift the production of both smartphones to some other plant.

Meanwhile, LG Innotek which is known for making Apple's camera modules is also facing a similar issue like Samsung. The company has shut down its factory in the same region. Some workers of the factory got infected with the virus which ends of closing down the entire plant.

LG is also busy in disinfecting the entire floor, and it is said to reopen on March 2 which is today. Meanwhile, two new cases of coronavirus were reported in India and both the patients are kept under close monitoring. The three cases of positive coronavirus from Kerala have already recovered.

