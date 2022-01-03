Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, World’s First 4K 240Hz Monitor Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ahead of the upcoming CES 2022 to be hosted this week, Samsung has revealed three devices. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor along with two other models. The company is expected to announce the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung Smart Monitor M8, and Samsung UHD Monitor S8 at the CES 2022. We can expect the global markets to get these monitors in the first half of this year.

These upcoming models include the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor, which features the world's first 4K display with a refresh rate of 240Hz. This monitor provides a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits with the Quantum Mini LED backlight tech. Also, the Smart Monitor M8 features a webcam and Google Duo support while the UHD Monitor S8 is designed for content creators.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Specs

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the world's first 4K monitor to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz and a curvature of 1000R. Samsung has used its Quantum mini LED technology with this monitor. It offers a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and CoreSync for automatic brightness adjustment. Other aspects of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 include two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and Auto Source Switch+ that will let you change between active sources on its own.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Specs

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch monitor, which comes with 4K resolution support. The support for webcam is optional and can be used with apps such as pre-installed Google Duo. Notably, this Samsung monitor can be used as a smart TV, which will let users stream TV, video, and movies from apps such as Disney+ Netflix, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus.

This monitor from Samsung comes with support for brightness up to 400 nits, 99percent sRGB color gamut support and a thickness of 11.4mm. The upcoming monitor is relatively slimmer than the existing model - the Samsung Smart Monitor M7. Users can monitor their smart home devices via the SmartThings app and control SmartThings compatible devices, states the company.

Samsung UHD Monitor S8 Specs

The third device that has been revealed by the company is the Samsung UHD monitor S8 features 4K resolution. Aimed at the content creators and designers, this Samsung monitor will be available in two options - 27-inch and 32-inch. These will provide 98 percent DCI-P3 color gamut support, support for VESA and DisplayHDR 600 certification. This is certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and supports wired LAN support.

