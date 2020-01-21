Just In
Samsung Offering Free Galaxy S10 With Selected QLED 4K TVs
Republic day is around the corner and most of the e-commerce websites have already started the sale with attractive offers and hefty discounts. Meanwhile, Samsung has also announced numerous offers on its products including discounts, no-cost EMI, cash backs, and a lot more.
All these offers apply to a wide range of Samsung devices like TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, and more. Under these offers, the company is also providing a free smartphone like the Galaxy S10 with selected QLED 4K TVs.
Samsung is providing a profitable deal to the Indian consumers on purchase of its selected QLED or 4K UHD TVs. According to the report, the buyers are subjected to get either of the following smartphones on their purchase.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (512GB) worth Rs. 76,900
- Samsung Galaxy A50s (4GB) worth Rs. 19,999
- Samsung Galaxy M30 6GB worth Rs. 16,999
- Samsung Galaxy A10s 2GB worth Rs. 8,499
- Samsung U Flex Headphone worth Rs. 3,799
Besides, the company is also offering a free Borosil kit with a warranty of 10 years on purchase of selected Convection Microwave Oven 28 Liters or above. Samsung is also offering a 2-year warranty of some of the selected air conditioner under the Republic Day Sale.
If you are not willing to pay a hefty amount in one shot then don't worry because the company is also offering My Samsung My EMI service which will allow consumers to choose EMI and down payment as per their budget on select televisions, refrigerators and more. The company is also offering Flexi EMI offer which will allow buyers to avail flexible monthly installments.
The company is also offering two years warranty on the panel and 10 years No Screen Burn-In warranty on selected models. Meanwhile, the company is also providing cashback up to 15 percent with Axis Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards.
