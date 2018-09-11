Samsung opens the world's largest mobile experience center in Bangalore

Samsung Electronics has announced the opening of the world's largest mobile experience center in Bengaluru, India's tech capital. The iconic Opera House on Brigade Road, which will be home to the company's largest mobile experience center, has been renovated and restored.

The venture aims to offer people unique experiences. These experiences revolve around transformative technologies such as Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). One will be able to enjoy VR experiences such as the 4D Sway Chair or the Whiplash Pulsar 4D chair that makes 360 degrees three-dimensional movements.

Consumers can also pre-book the Centre's home theatre zone for watching movies and shows with their families. Samsung Opera House is aimed at becoming the innovations, lifestyle, entertainment and culture hub of Bengaluru with events being organized around fitness, photography, gaming, music, movies, food, stand-up comedy, technology and startups at the plaza area, round the year.

A recent survey in the city commissioned by Samsung, showed that a majority of residents of Bengaluru (81%) said they have had at least one 'game changer' idea, which could transform India's work or leisure life, but one out of three does not know of a place in the city where they can network with like-minded people and mentors, and nurture their ideas.

The largest mobile experience center in the world has been opened in India less than two months after Samsung inaugurated the world's largest mobile factory in Noida in July this year, reinforcing the Company's commitment to India.

The 33,000 sq ft standalone property, which during the British era hosted plays and Operas, has been restored over two years. On the inside, a modern experiential space has been developed with extensive use of modern technology.

Samsung will showcase its full lineup of smartphones and wearable devices at the experience center alongside flagship consumer electronics products such as the QLED TV, Smart TVs, The Frame, and Family Hub Refrigerators. The Home Appliance zone will have a kitchen set up where a chef will provide live cooking demonstrations using Samsung smart ovens.

Samsung will have a display of accessories, including cases, covers and power banks, on a 24-feet wall at its mobile experience center. Here, consumers will be offered unique customization options for accessories such as the installation of military strength skins for screen protection and 360-degree body protection. They can also get laser engraving done of any design or content on the mobile covers they choose from. There will also be a range of Harman Kardon, JBL and Samsung audio products to choose from.

Samsung Opera House will also have a fully functional customer service center and is equipped with high-speed public wi-fi. Last year the company spent over USD15 billion on R&D globally and is working on next-gen technologies such as IoT, AI, and 5G.