Samsung showcases Exynos i S111, ISOCELL Plus image sensors at SMSF

Samsung Electronics shared its vision for India's smartphone market and lineup of advanced components at its fourth Samsung Mobile Solutions Forum (SMSF) in New Delhi on Friday.

Innovation is the core strength that enables us to bring technologically advanced solutions," said Haejin Park, Vice President and Head of Device Solutions in Southeast Asia, Samsung Electronics. "We strongly believe that no achievement big or small is possible without the collective effort of all stakeholders and Samsung is committed to being a long-term partner on the road to success."

Samsung also highlighted its component solutions at SMSF that included:



1 Exynos 9610 for high-end smartphones with intelligent vision and image processing, and Exynos 7885, 7904 and 7905 for powerful performance in more affordable devices.

2 Exynos Modem 5100 that fully complies with the most current 5G standard and supports multi-mode communication in a single-chip design.

3 Internet of Things (IoT) solutions from the efficient and reliable Exynos i S111 for narrowband applications to ARTIK end-to-end solutions.

4 ISOCELL Plus that delivers exceptionally bright and vivid picture qualities, and ISOCELL Plug & Play solution for easy development of pre-tuned camera modules.

5 Near Field Communication (NFC) and Power Management IC (PMIC) for mobile devices and accessories.

"With India burgeoning as the world's fastest-growing smartphone market and poised as a major hub for smartphone manufacturing, the country's mobile industry has been experiencing an extraordinary shift in all aspects of the ecosystem that show new opportunities as it progresses, Samsung further said.