Samsung TV Plus Streaming App Coming To Galaxy Smartphones Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy series has been catering to the masses in both affordable and premium categories. Not just smartphones, the company has also shown its expertise in designing smart TVs. Back in 2019, Samsung had introduced a new streaming service for its smart TVs called the Samsung TV Plus. Now, it seems that the company is planning to bring this feature to the Galaxy smartphones as well.

According to a report from SamMobile, Samsung could soon roll out the Samsung TV Plus streaming app to the Galaxy smartphones. While there hasn't been any official statement by the company on the same, the app is said to be exclusive to Galaxy devices. Its arrival details are also at large, but it might first be available to the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Not much is known about the features which this app will bring to the smartphones. But, the intent seems to make consuming multimedia on Samsung smartphones worth a while. Besides, Samsung has got its expertise in the smartphone displays and with the feature being expected on the premium models first, we definitely can expect an immersive viewing experience.

We also don't know what services it will be compatible with and if or not it will be free of cost service. However, it shouldn't be much different from the one available for Samsung smart TVs. Some of the features available on the Samsung TV Plus app are access to live channels and VOD (video-on-demand) services.

It is worth mentioning that both the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are equipped with a high-end display and are perfect for streaming media online. With the company rolling out a new streaming service exclusive to Galaxy devices we can expect some quality viewing experience.

It would be interesting to see which all devices fall in line first to get the Samsung TV Plus app. But, we can't rule out the possibility of it arriving on the Galaxy handsets with a Super AMOLED panel. In addition to the Galaxy S series, we can expect it to arrive on the Galaxy Note series and some devices from the Galaxy A series as well.

