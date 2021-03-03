Samsung Unbox And Discover Event: New Range Of Display Technology Unveiled News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is done hosting its second big technology event for 2021. Following the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021, the company has now completed the Unpack and Discover event. While the former event introduced the Galaxy flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series, the latter was a centre-stage for the company's new lineup of Micro LED's, Lifestyle TVs, Neo QLED, monitors, and soundbars. The virtual Unbox & Discover event was streamed online at the company's official website and YouTube channel. Here's what Samsung announced during the event:

Samsung Neo QLED 8K And 4K TVs

Amongst the different range of screen introduced by Samsung is Neo QLED. The company in association with AMD has developed a Freesync Premium Pro support for the Neo QLEDs. This will allow for support for both PC and console games on the TV.

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV models include QN800A and QN900A. These variants will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch panels. The Neo QLED 4K models that bear QN90A and QN85A model numbers will come in 50-inch panel size.

The new range of TVs offers 4K/8K resolution support, 120fps, and a lower 5.8ms response time which is surely going to enhance the gaming experience. There is a Super Ultrawide Gameview feature from Samsung present on the new Samsung Neo QLED TV lineup. This was earlier exclusive to Samsung gaming monitors only.

Samsung Micro LED Technology

The Samsung Micro LED technology was first introduced in the form of "The Wall". The new generation Samsung Micro LED will now fill the rooms instead of just professional workspaces. Announced in 110-inches and 99-inches, the Micro LED will be available in the global markets starting the end of March.

The brand aims at introducing 88-inch and 76-inch panels going forward. Additionally, the Micro LED has the 4Vue(Quad View) feature that will allow it to act as four screens in one.

Samsung Frame TV

The Samsung Frame TV has been one of the most unique developments in the display segment. With a frame design suited for a wall, the TV makes up for a good home entertainment accessory. It has all the high-end features including an upgraded 6GB storage.

You will now be able to store up to 1,200 UHD photos in the gallery that later can be set as wallpapers on the TV frame. Users will also be able to curate their own personal art collection with over 1,400 pieces of art from noted institutions. The Wall will also now have My Shelf compatibility.

It is an accessory available in beige and white colors to add some compliment showpieces or arts next to the TV. The My Shelf can be attached to the Frame sizes of 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

