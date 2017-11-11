Samsung wins 36 CES 2018 Innovation Awards for outstanding design and engineering

Samsung Electronics has now announced that 36 of its latest products have been recognized as CES 2018 Innovation Awards winners. Products awarded in this prestigious program are honored for outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics technology across 28 product categories.

Samsung's award-winning products include two Best of Innovation and span categories across Virtual and Augmented Reality, Wearable Technologies, Video Displays, Home Appliances, and Smart Home. This marks the first year where Samsung has won in the CES Innovation Award category of Fitness, Sports, and Biotech with products like Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, and Gear IconX (2018).

"Innovation is in our DNA, as is our commitment to delivering transformational products that create meaningful experiences for our consumers," said Tim Baxter, President, and CEO, Samsung Electronics North America. "To be recognized by our industry peers, year over year, for our relentless pursuit of innovative design and engineering is truly an honor."

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the owner and organizer of CES. Many of Samsung's industry-recognized products will be on display at CES 2018, which will be happening on January 9-12, 2018, in the Samsung booth (#15006) located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Following are details on a selection of Samsung's award-winning products:

Gear Fit2 Pro The new Gear Fit2 Pro features combine built-in GPS tracking with new continuous heart rate monitoring and powerful Under Armour applications to capture every run or ride accurately. With 5ATM water resistance, it allows users to withstand the pool, rain and even a post-workout shower. For added comfortability and convenience, the Gear Fit2 Pro has a slim design and lightweight band, as well as a high-resolution color touchscreen that makes real-time updates and notifications easy to read while on the move. Gear Sport The latest smartwatch in Samsung's industry-leading wearable portfolio, the Gear Sport is a stylish blend of fitness tracking and smart capabilities for people with active lifestyles. The Gear Sport transitions easily from work to workout with swim-ready water resistance (5ATM) and all-day fitness and calorie tracking. And with smart features like Samsung Pay (NFC), IOT control, and even offline music playback with Spotify, the Gear Sport is ready for whatever the day has in store. Gear IconX (2018) The new Gear IconX 2018 empowers users to effortlessly listen to their favorite music. Whether commuting or at the gym, these powerful cord-free headphones let users stream music via Bluetooth for up to 5-hours and play favorites from their MP3 playlist for up 7-hours. In addition to a 10-minute quick charge feature giving one hour of playtime, users can use the earbuds as an activity tracker and make voice commands through Samsung Bixby or Google Voice on your phone without even having it in your hand. Samsung HMD Odyssey In partnership with Microsoft, the Samsung HMD Odyssey offers an immersive Windows Mixed Reality experience. With dual 3.5-inch AMOLED high-resolution displays, 110-degree field of view, AKG head-headphones and voice command activation, the HMD Odyssey takes consumers to entirely new virtual limits. Galaxy Note 8 The Galaxy Note8 features a bigger 6.3-inch Infinity Display so consumers can view more and scroll less. The enhanced S Pen1 allows users to unlock new ways to write, draw and interact with the phone and communicate with others, including taking Screen off memos, creating a Live Message2 and multitasking on the go. It also offers Samsung's best-ever smartphone camera featuring two 12MP rear cameras and the world's first smartphone with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Galaxy S8 and S8+ The Galaxy S8 and S8+ push the boundaries of traditional smartphones and build on Samsung's heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices. Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions and makes multitasking more convenient. Samsung Connect Home Pro The industry's first Smart Wi-Fi System to combine mesh networking technology with a SmartThings Hub, Samsung Connect Home Pro opens up new possibilities for users to better connect their devices and easily manage their home networks. It delivers the ultimate, optimized Wi-Fi signal for the home while giving users the power to manage their smart home devices all from a single, secure network. Samsung Chef Collection (4 Honoree Awards) Merging elegant design and industry-leading technology, Samsung's new Chef Collection line brings Samsung's most innovative and popular home appliance features to the premium built-in category. Chef Collection reflects the aspirations of this new generation of state-of-the-art homeowners who look to the kitchen not just as a room to cook in, but as a sophisticated reflection of who they are. Samsung Chef Collection is honored with four 2018 CES Innovation Honoree Awards for the Chef Collection 30" Pro Range, the Chef Collection 30" Built-In Combi Oven, the Chef Collection 36" Gas Cooktop and the Chef Collection 30" Double Wall Oven. 49” CHG90 Gaming Monitor With a 32:9 aspect ratio and curved display, this groundbreaking, ultra-wide monitor fully immerses the user in gameplay, delivering cinematic viewing for all types of content. The CHG90 supports AMD's Radeon FreeSync 2 technology for a smoother gaming experience with twice the perceivable brightness and color. The monitor also features stunning visuals powered by High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture-enhancement technology, which, when paired with Samsung's QLED Quantum Dot technology, dramatically improves picture quality with crisper colors and sharper contrast. Samsung 16Gb GDDR6 Memory The fastest and lowest-power DRAM for next generation, graphics-intensive applications. It processes images and video at 16Gbps with 64GB/s data I/O bandwidth, which is equivalent to transferring approximately 12 full-HD DVDs (5GB equivalent) per second. The new DRAM can operate at 1.35 volts, offering further advantages over today's graphics memory that uses 1.5V at only 8Gbps. Samsung 8TB NGSFF NVMe SSD (PM983) The first 8 terabyte "next-generation form factor" SSD dramatically improves the storage capacity and performance of 1U rack servers (highly popular in consumer electronics). The 64 8TB NGSF SSD can deliver I/O at a phenomenal 0.5 petabytes per second. Measuring only 30.5mm x 110mm x 4.38mm, the drive also improves space utilization and scaling options in hyper-scale datacenter servers. Exynos 9 Series 9810 The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is Samsung's latest flagship processor, with 3rd-generation custom CPU cores, upgraded GPU, and gigabit LTE modem with industry-first 6CA support. It is built on 2nd generation 10nm process technology. Samsung ISOCELL Slim 2X7 Samsung ISOCELL Slim 2X7 is a 24-megapixel image sensor with 0.9μm pixels, the smallest pixel in the industry, plus Tetracell and remosaic technology to simulate bigger pixel performance. The small 0.9μm pixel size enables a 24Mp image sensor to be fitted in a thinner camera module, allowing premium smartphones to offer high-resolution cameras in a very slim and elegant design.