Samsung's China Display Manufacturing Unit Moved To India; Support To 'Make In India' Programme?

Samsung is well known for its display technology. The company has been operating its display manufacturing plant in China for years now. However, Samsung has now moved its display production unit to India. The company itself has confirmed the relocation via a press release. Samsung's latest move will be another aid to the 'Make In India' program that emphasises on manufacturing of products on Indian soil.

Samsung Smartphone Display Manufacturing Plant Set Up In Noida

Samsung's official press release confirms the relocation of the display manufacturing unit from China to Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company already has one of its other manufacturing plants in the same city. The other production unit is Samsung's largest in terms of smartphone production in the world.

Ken Kang, President & CEO of Samsung South East Asia, led a delegation called upon Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adiyanath on Sunday that revealed an investor-friendly environment in the country is what made the company shift. The display manufacturing unit in Noida would be entirely replacing the existing unit in China.

How Will This Move Benefit India?

We already are aware of the 'Make In India' initiative announced by PM Modi that focuses on homegrown businesses to minimize the import of products. Samsung's latest move will be beneficial for this programme. The delegation also revealed that Samsung is eyeing Uttar Pradesh to be its manufacturing hub in the future.

This means we can expect the company's other major manufacturing units to shift bases in the country. The company had already started manufacturing smartphone displays back in April this year in India. However, it is now done with a fully functional manufacturing unit for mass production.

This move will also help with creating more job opportunities in India. The same has been highlighted by CM Yogi Adiyanath who said that more job opportunities would open up for the state's youth with the new manufacturing unit going functional. He further stated that Samsung would continue getting support from the state government in the future.

It's good to see that tech giants like Samsung are investing largely in the Indian market. These new ventures would be boon to the company's economy besides opening up employment opportunities for the general masses.

