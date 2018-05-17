Sandisk maintains lead in Indian consumer storage market: CMR

SanDisk continued to rule the Indian consumer storage market with 47 percent market share, according to CMR's India Consumer Storage Flash Memory Market Review for March 2018.

CMR said: "In the overall India Consumer Storage Flash Memory market, SanDisk continued to be the most favored vendor and contributed 47 percent market share in terms of units shipped while Singapore-based Strontium maintained its number two position and Samsung stood at number three beating Sony in terms of unit shipments in 1Q CY2018."

"Despite the growth in the sale of huge inbuilt memory smartphones, Micro SD cards made its way to be the frontrunner and the major growth contributor. At the beginning of 1Q, the consumer storage market was slow owing to poor demand but recovered in March.

SanDisk contributed to almost half of the total shipments in the India Consumer Storage Market, and remained the top leader," Shipra Sinha, Lead Analyst, CyberMedia Research said.

According to Shipra, "In the short-term, the MicroSD sales will be impacted by the continuous growth of smartphones with huge in-built memory. However, with the advent of AI and IoT, and the increasing volumes of data extracted through them, the market for consumer flash storage will witness an upward trend over the long-term."

The quarter witnessed a shift towards 32GB capacity segment, CMR pointed out.

This segment witnessed 46 percent sequential growth in terms of unit shipments. The 64GB capacity segment also witnessed a sequential growth of 49 percent in terms of unit shipments.

The 16GB capacity segment continued to remain the major contributor.

"Application of 3D Flash Technology in the manufacturing process will further shift the market towards the higher capacity segments in coming quarters. Gradually, the market will be flooded with A1 marked Micro SD cards. 2Q CY2018 will also witness an upward trend in the sales especially in MicroSD and Pen drive categories," added Shipra.

To recall, Western Digital Corporation has launched new SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card in India in April. The memory card is priced at Rs. 19,999.

It comes with A1 specification, it's a great solution for storing more photos and videos, and loading and launching apps at blazing speeds.

The major highlight of the card is the massive storage and Application Class 1 (A1) certification, which means it will load apps faster.

Through the updated SanDisk Memory Zone app, users will have even greater control over their mobile device's memory storage.

The company also claims that this can hold up to 40 hours of Full HD video and features fast transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s.