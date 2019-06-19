Saregama Carvaan 2.0 With 5,000 Preloaded Songs Launched: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching Carvaan Go digital audio player, Saregama has launched Carvaan 2.0 portable digital audio player in India.

The newly launched Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is priced at Rs. 7,990. It is available in two color options which include Classic Black and Emerald Green.

"The list of new audio stations cut across the age groups and offers something to every member of the family. Next few months will see us enhancing the content offering by working with a wide range of content creators who see Carvaan as an effective platform for disseminating their audio content," Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India said.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Specification

The newly launched Saregama Carvaan 2.0 comes with Wi-Fi-based audio stations along with 5000 pre-loaded songs.

The pre-loaded 5000 songs can be accessed without internet.

Furthermore, the Carvaan 2.0 comes with a rechargeable battery that can last up to 5-6 hours on a full charge, as per the company claims. It also has a headphone jack and remote control.The digital audio player offers four modes Saregama, USB/AUX IN, FM/AM and Bluetooth.

The Gold model has Harman Kardon-certified speakers and all the features of the Carvaan 2.0. The Saregama Carvaan 2.0 Gold will be available in Rose Gold and Champagne Gold colors.

Genres Covered by Saregama Carvaan 2.0

These stations cover genres like Devotional, Entertainment, Music, Health and wellness, kids, Sports, News, lifestyle. Some of the prominent stations are Bhagwad Geeta ka Saar, Sampoorna Sundarkand, Nani Maa ki Nuskhe, Musafir hoon Yaaron, Wordgram, Open Mike (poetry), Bachchon ki Kahaniyan, Bedtime stories, Stock Market updates, etc.

Each of these 150+ stations is updated regularly, and can be accessed on-demand and maintains bookmark.

With so much high-quality podcasting content being created, we believe that the available number of stations will touch 1000 within a few months, the company said.

Perfect For Music Lovers

There is no doubt that Saregama Carvaan is a perfect gift for music lovers because it comes with 5000 pre-loaded songs. And now by adding Wi-Fi-based audio stations will definitely help the company to sell more units. It is a fairly good product for listening to old songs and Geetmala.

