Satya Nadella talks about the positive impact of technologies on cricket with Anil Kumble

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft today talked about his book Hit Refresh with Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble at a special event hosted by Microsoft and HarperCollins India. The event featured conversations between the two on the 'hit refresh' moments that have transformed their lives. In addition, Satya shared his views on future technology trends that will impact society and even the world of sports.

At the event, Satya spoke to Anil Kumble about leadership lessons he learned on the cricket pitch that he uses even today as CEO-to compete vigorously and with passion in the face of uncertainty, putting the team first, and bringing out the best in everybody. They also discussed the positive impact of intelligent technologies on cricket, and how technology will redefine cricket for players as well as for the viewers.

A Brief Summary of the Book

Just so that you know, Hit Refresh was launched on September 26, 2017, and this book basically talks about individual change, about the transformation happening inside of Microsoft and the technology that will soon impact all of our lives-the arrival of the most exciting and disruptive wave of technology humankind has experienced. It's about how people, organizations, and societies can and must transform and "hit refresh" in their persistent quest for new energy, new ideas and continued relevance and renewal.

In Hit Refresh, Satya further delves into three key technologies that will lead to massive shifts in our economy and society- mixed reality, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. These three currently independent threads will ultimately converge in the future where quantum computing will make artificial intelligence more intelligent and mixed reality an even more immersive experience. He also explores the values, ethics, policies, and economics that need to be considered in preparation for this next wave.

Other Present Members

Apart from the Satya and Kumble the event also saw Vivek Prabhakar, Founder, and CEO at Chumbak Design Pvt. Ltd., Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii, and Swati Bhargava, Co-founder, CashKaro.com and Pouring Pounds Ltd., discuss their own life-defining 'hit refresh' moments that helped them create some of the most successful start-ups in India.

Availability of the Book

The book is now available in English, Tamil, and Telugu and can be ordered from the company website. The Hindi edition will be available end November. Satya Nadella will donate all of his proceeds from Hit Refresh to Microsoft Philanthropies.