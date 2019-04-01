ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Saudi Arabia behind Jeff Bezos phone hack, claims investigator

    The investigation also suggests that the hack was linked to the murder of a Saudi reporter.

    By
    |

    According to an investigator, Saudi Arabia hacked into Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos' phone and acquired private information. Gavin de Becker, who was hired to investigate how Bezos' phone's messages about his extramarital affair were leaked to a tabloid.

    Saudi Arabia behind Jeff Bezos phone hack, claims investigator

     

    The investigation also suggests that the hack was linked to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi reporter who worked with The Washington Post. The outlet is owned by Jeff Bezos.

    "Our investigators and several experts concluded with high confidence that the Saudis had access to Bezos' phone, and gained private information," de Becker said. The investigator claims to have provided the US authorities with his findings.

    The allegations come two months after the Amazon boss sued American Media Inc., that owns The National Enquirer of extortion and breaching his privacy to gain access to his personal messages.

    Bezos accused AMI of threatening to publish his intimate pictures with Lauren Sanchez, unless he said the publisher wasn't "politically motivated or influenced by political forces."

    The investigator also said that it's unclear whether AMI knew anything about the Saudi hack. An American spokesperson said de Becker's claims are "false and unsubstantiated," saying that Michael Sanchez and Lauren's brother were the company's only source and "there was no involvement by any other third party whatsoever."

    Jeff Bezos, who is the world's richest person is separating with his wife MacKenzie after 25 years of marriage. The couple got married in 1993 and after a year of marriage, Amazon was founded. The company's shares saw a decline of 0.5 percent after the announcement. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos is worth $137 billion.

    (source)

    Read More About: jeff bezos amazon news
    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue