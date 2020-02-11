Scammers Using Renowned Brands To Hack News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Online hacking has created great turbulence in people's lives. The hackings these days are getting highly advanced, unlike the past years when scammers used unwanted websites with lucrative ads, to tempt users to tap open the pages. These professional hackers are now using renowned brands like Apple, Google, Facebook, and more to get access through your details.

While using brands to hack, scammers create an official website or a web page similar to a renowned brand. The hackers use the same domain name and web-page layout that matches with the original website. After the website is created, the link related to it gets texted to the users either via email or text messages. These links are generated from fraud mobile apps.

For more details, these scam looking websites comprise forms that are created to steal away consumer's personal details including payment information. Facebook, which has recently faced criticism over stealing users' private data, has offered an easy platform to the potential hackers. According to a report, Facebook websites have let as much as 18% of all phishing activities across the globe. The fake URL looks so much similar to Facebook that users tend to confuse, and hence land up in a virus filled pages.

Microsoft has allowed 3% of illegal attempts globally for making a false trap for the users. Spotify, which has become the most reliable app for the users, isn't even spared by the scammers. The hackers have created fake Spotify app letting 3% of phishing activities to get through, around the globe.

Among other tech-giants, Apple too counts the most to the hackers' favorite list. They are creating false Apple web-pages and services, responsible for 3% of illegal actions. The Cupertino-giant has recently faced criticism in regards to security after Jeff Bezos's iPhone got hacked. Google is making several headlines these days, especially due to its Google Pay payment system.

In India, there have been several cases of fraudulent activities where hackers used the same app like Google Pay. The duplicate app is sent to the users either as emails or texts, citing legal proceedings. After users get through the links, they get victimized to the scammers, and hence lose all the money.

Not only this, while talking to the consumers, if the hackers find out the used number is linked with Google Pay, they can even get through your phones for personal details.

