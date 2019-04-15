Scientist claims NASA image shows penguin lurking on Mars News oi-Vishal Kawadkar A keen myth-buster makes a bizarre claim.

Steve Martin, 56 is convinced he has spotted a penguin on the surface of the Red Planet. He had been trailing through years of footage that NASA has gathered and found an "extra-terrestrial" being.

However, after closer inspection, he claims to have seen a penguin peeking out from behind a giant rock, millions of miles away from the Earth. Mr. Martin told The Sun: "I've always thought there was life on Mars and now I think I might have proved it.

"I have spent hours looking at Nasa images but I never thought I would find a penguin. I don't know how it got up there but I hope Nasa carefully study the picture and can work out how and why."

The images were taken by NASA's Curiosity rover which has been probing Mars and capturing images since 2004. It has covered over 28 miles on the surface and beamed back around 224,000 pictures to Earth. However, Martin is convinced "the universe is chock-full of life."

"I've sent five or six other pictures to an image analyst who appeared on the TV show, NASA: The Unexplained Files. They have been taking a look," he added. "Unless ­Martian Pingu is readying a fleet of battleships - I think we're safe," he joked.

