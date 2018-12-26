Seqrite detects more than 2.6 crore cyber threats in Indian enterprises

Enterprise cybersecurity provider Seqrite detected more than 2.6 crore threats targeted Indian enterprises during the three-month period (July to September) - translating to a per day detection rate of over 2.8 lakhs threats.

"Growing interconnectivity has demolished traditional security perimeters. Every endpoint, every node, every device connected to enterprise networks has become a point of entry for attackers looking to steal invaluable information and disrupt business operations. Attacks are becoming smarter and more targeted, and are causing much greater damage. In this context, the Seqrite Quarterly Threat Report Q3 2018 serves to underline the sheer scale of risk that Indian organizations are exposed to, at present," Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited said.

Another interesting trend mapped in the Seqrite Quarterly Threat Report Q3 2018 was the distribution of attacks across different industries. IT/ITES companies faced the most number of threats, with over 40 percent of the threats targeting the industry. Other key sectors such as manufacturing (17.88 percent), education (12.56 percent), and hospitality (9.17 percent) were also deemed to be at risk.

According to the report, Ransomware, Exploits, PUA & Adware, Infectors, and worms remained popular attack vectors for cybercriminals, but what was interesting to note was the growing threat posed by crypto jacking. Seqrite detected over 24,000 Cryptojacking hits on a daily basis during Q3 2018, underlining the growing popularity of this relatively new threat.

Mapping these trends has really helped us in gaining a better understanding of the tactics and modalities adopted by threat actors while targeting Indian businesses. Having successfully defended our clients against these threats, we are now utilizing the insights generated by our report to further strengthen our enterprise security offerings, and to better protect our clients from a fast-evolving threat landscape," he added.